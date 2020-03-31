Germany March unemployment change 1k vs 25k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 31 March 2020


  • Prior -10k; revised -8k
  • Unemployment rate 5.0% vs 5.1% expected
  • Prior 5.0%
The jump in joblessness isn't as great as anticipated but I reckon it is more of a case that it takes time to filter through to the official labour market report, similar to what we are going to expect with the US non-farm payrolls release this week.

Update: Yup, the German federal agency reports that the figures here are only accounted for up until 12 March. Hence, it mostly pre-dates the virus impact in the country.

