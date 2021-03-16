Germany March ZEW survey current situation -61.0 vs -62.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 16 March 2021





Prior -67.2

Expectations 76.6 vs 74.0 expected

Prior 71.2

Eurozone expectations 74.0

Prior 69.6





The current situation continues to stay subdued, reflecting the economic performance in Germany in Q1 amid lockdown measures. But the higher expectations reading reaffirms that investors are staying more forward-looking.





ZEW notes that the survey participants expect a broad-based recovery of the German economy, anticipating that 70% of the population will be vaccinated by the autumn.







For now, optimism is still running high in Europe but it wouldn't be surprising to see the positive timeline get pushed back given how things are playing out at the moment.

Apologies for the delay on the post, had some technical difficulties earlier.