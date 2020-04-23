Germany May GfK consumer confidence -23.4 vs -1.8 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by GfK - 23 April 2020


  • Prior 2.7; revised to 2.3
The plunge in sentiment continues and this shows that consumers are still extremely pessimistic about economic conditions - pretty much everywhere - even as we start to move towards easing of lockdown measures and what not.

