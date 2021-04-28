Germany May GfK consumer confidence -8.8 vs -4.2 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 28 April 2021

"The recovery of the domestic economy will continue to lag due to the third wave. As in 2020, consumption will again not be a pillar of the economy this year. In the years before the pandemic, private consumer spending had still made an important contribution to the growth of the German economy."



Tighter restrictions weighed on German consumer morale, seeing the reading miss on expectations and even falling as compared to April. GfK notes that: