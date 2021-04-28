Germany May GfK consumer confidence -8.8 vs -4.2 expected
Latest data released by GfK - 28 April 2021
Tighter restrictions weighed on German consumer morale, seeing the reading miss on expectations and even falling as compared to April. GfK notes that:
- Prior -6.2; revised to -6.1
"The recovery of the domestic economy will continue to lag due to the third wave. As in 2020, consumption will again not be a pillar of the economy this year. In the years before the pandemic, private consumer spending had still made an important contribution to the growth of the German economy."