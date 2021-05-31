Germany May preliminary CPI +2.5% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 May 2021

Prior +2.0%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.3% y/y expected

Prior +2.1%

HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%





This likely owes to some base effects as well but the higher month-on-month readings also suggest that there are rising price pressures at play too.







That will be the thing the ECB may have to be wary about over the next few months.



