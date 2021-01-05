Germany November retail sales +1.9% vs -2.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 January 2021

  • Prior +2.6%
  • Retail sales +5.6% vs +4.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +8.2%; revised to +8.6%
Slight delay in the release by the source. That is a surprise jump in German retail sales considering the reintroduction of lockdown measures that took place in November.

On the one hand, it feeds into a slightly more robust consumption narrative in Q4 last year but I'm not all too convinced still. Either way, the market is more forward-looking so the data here is rather inconsequential but at least it doesn't add to the doom and gloom.


