Latest data released by Destatis - 5 December 2019





Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.5%

Factory orders WDA -5.5% vs -4.7% y/y expected

Prior -5.4%; revised to -5.0%

That's another miss in terms of industrial orders but it is the kind of poor readings we have come to expect out of the German manufacturing sector over the past year now. This will just add to more worries about the economy in Q4 despite some green shoots as of late.