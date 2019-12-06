Germany October industrial production -1.7% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 December 2019


  • Prior -0.6%
  • Industrial production WDA -5.3% vs -3.6% y/y expected
  • Prior -4.3%; revised to -4.5%
If you think the German manufacturing recession has reached its nadir, this should be a good enough reality check as the monthly drop here is the largest since April.

The German economy may have avoided a recession this year but any talk of a solid recovery going into next year is definitely premature at this juncture.

