Germany October industrial production -1.7% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 December 2019





Prior -0.6%

Industrial production WDA -5.3% vs -3.6% y/y expected

Prior -4.3%; revised to -4.5%

If you think the German manufacturing recession has reached its nadir, this should be a good enough reality check as the monthly drop here is the largest since April.





The German economy may have avoided a recession this year but any talk of a solid recovery going into next year is definitely premature at this juncture.



