Germany October industrial production -1.7% vs +0.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 6 December 2019
- Prior -0.6%
- Industrial production WDA -5.3% vs -3.6% y/y expected
- Prior -4.3%; revised to -4.5%
If you think the German manufacturing recession has reached its nadir, this should be a good enough reality check as the monthly drop here is the largest since April.
The German economy may have avoided a recession this year but any talk of a solid recovery going into next year is definitely premature at this juncture.