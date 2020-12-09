Germany October trade balance €19.4 billion vs €18.5 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 December 2020

  • Prior €20.8 billion; revised to €20.6 billion
  • Current account balance €22.5 billion
  • Prior €26.3 billion
  • Exports +0.8% vs +1.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +2.3%
  • Imports +0.3% vs +1.2% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%; revised to +0.2%
The bright spot in the report is that exports and imports continue to improve, albeit at a slower pace than estimated. That reaffirms the gradual recovery in trade conditions but they are still some way off pre-virus levels as we look towards the year-end.

