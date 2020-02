Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 October 2019





Prior -10k; revised to -9k

Unemployment rate 5.0% vs 5.0% expected

Prior 5.0%

The unemployment rate holds steady at 5.0% but the worrying issue is that we're seeing joblessness continue to increase as with the past couple of months.





It could be signs of further trouble brewing in Germany and this will be a spot to keep your eye on going into next year.