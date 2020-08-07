Germany proposes to bring forward stimulus spending of €26 billion to boost economy - report

Der Spiegel reports, citing a video call between senior government officials





The report says that the government plans to bring forward stimulus spending worth €16 billion for a total of €26 billion. This compares with the previous plan to speed up only €10 billion in investment in digital, security and defense projects.

This is part of the German stimulus package that is being rolled out to address the economic fallout from the virus crisis and will be a welcome boost if it does materialise.





On the flip side, it also could mean that the economic recovery isn't quite as robust as one would anticipate it to be - hence, the need to bring forward extra stimulus.



