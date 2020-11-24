Germany Q3 final GDP +8.5% vs +8.2% q/q prelim
Latest data released by Destatios - 24 November 2020
- GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) -3.9% vs -4.1% y/y prelim
- GDP (working day adjusted) -4.0% vs -4.3% y/y prelim
- Private consumption +10.8% vs +9.0% q/q expected
- Prior -10.9%; revised to -11.1%
- Capital investment +3.6% vs +6.0% q/q expected
- Prior -7.9%; revised to -6.6%
The preliminary release can be found here. The final reading sees a slightly more positive revision but it does little to change the current market focus, amid the more gloomy backdrop in Q4 as tighter restrictions look set to extend into December.