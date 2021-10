Latest data released by Destatis - 29 October 2021





Prior +1.6%; revised to +1.9%

GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +2.5% y/y

Prior +9.8%

GDP (working day adjusted) +2.5% y/y

Prior +9.4%





German economic growth misses on estimates for Q3, reaffirming some added headwinds for the economy amid ongoing supply and capacity constraints. Higher inflation heading into year-end will only add to the list of worries.