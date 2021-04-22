Germany reportedly could see end to vaccine priority, offer vaccine to all adults in May
Bild reports on the matterThat will certainly be a welcome development but given how virus infections are still rampant and medical capacity is still stretched thin, tighter restrictions may well carry through for the remainder of Q2.
The pace of vaccinations has certainly picked up in the past month but we'll see if things can keep up or even accelerate further in the weeks ahead.
As things stand, Germany has administered over 22.9 million doses of the vaccine with roughly 5.6 million (6.8%) of its population fully vaccinated as of 20 April.