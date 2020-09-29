Germany reportedly may limit gatherings to curb virus spread

Bloomberg cites local media reports









She already gave some warning about the virus situation yesterday here , saying that Germany could face more than 19,000 new cases per day by Christmas if the current trajectory persists in the coming weeks.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

As for today, Germany has reported another 2,089 new cases with active cases hitting around 24,000 over the past few days. For some context, the active cases across the country was roughly 7,000 towards the end of July.

The reports cited say that German chancellor, Angela Merkel, will recommend limiting private meetings to 25 people and public gatherings to 50 people in areas with high coronavirus infection rates, during talks with regional premiers today.