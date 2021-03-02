Germany reportedly to allow shops to reopen under strict conditions under modified lockdown

Reuters reports, citing a draft agreement seen on the matter

One of the conditions is that shops in certain areas will be allowed to reopen where the infection rate is seen below 35 per 100,000. For some context, the general 7-day incidence rate for the country stood at 65.4 in the latest update today.





The general lockdown looks set to be extended to 28 March at least but authorities are working to try and get the economy back up and running in safer areas, with the retail sales data earlier highlighting the severity of the lockdown impact on consumption.