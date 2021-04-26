Germany reports 11,907 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths in latest update today

A bit of a lower count due to lesser testing over the weekend

The 7-day incidence rate keeps on the high side at 169.3 while total active cases ease slightly but stays above 300,000 at roughly ~307,600 - the highest since 17 January.

AFP reported over the weekend that the German government is mulling easing restrictions for those who have been vaccinated but that is going to be a tough one to implement. If they are going to use so-called vaccine passports, expect many to falsify them.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 5,054 (+5) virus patients requiring intensive care as of Friday with there being 2,829 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

