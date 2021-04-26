Germany reports 11,907 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day
EUR/USD looks to try and stay above 1.2100 but faces key trendline resistance
GBP/USD buyers seize near-term control as dollar keeps a touch softer
USD/JPY sellers stay in search of a further downside run
No new high close for the S&P after trading to a new all-time intraday high
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Panetta: We should avoid withdrawing support until the output gap is closed
Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting concludes Tuesday 27 April 2021 - preview
Federal Reserve FOMC meeting Wednesday 28 April 2021 - preview
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4913 (vs. Friday at 6.4934)
Bank of England Dep Gov Broadbent sees "very rapid" economic growth at least over the next couple of quarters