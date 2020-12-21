Germany reports 16,643 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Monday count is always lower due to the 'weekend effect'

GermanyGermany coronavirus details as of 20/12/2020

Lesser testing over the weekend is the main cause for the lower count on Mondays, with there being over ~369,000 active cases across the country as of the latest update.

Another 226 deaths were reported, bringing the total tally to 26,275 persons. Germany experienced its deadliest week of the pandemic last week, with a total of 4,262 deaths recorded for the period of 14-20 December.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,022 (+82) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday and 5,047 (19%) intensive care units still available.

Just be aware that while the virus situation in Germany is still showing no signs of abating, they have also banned all commercial flights from the UK amid fears of a new strain of the virus sweeping across southern England spreading to the country.

This new strain is said to be 70% more transmissible than existing strains. 2020-ed.

