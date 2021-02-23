Germany reports 3,883 new coronavirus cases, 415 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The lower case count is good news but deaths are still not at desired levels

Germany
The daily case count is keeping on the low side and that is a welcome development but local authorities will surely prefer the death count to come down even quicker during this period. The 7-day incidence rate holds above 60.0 at 60.5 today.

Meanwhile, total active cases across the country eases to ~118,700 - still roughly the lowest since the end of October last year.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,060 (+3) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,950 (18%) intensive care beds still available.

That suggests that hospitalisations and medical capacity remains somewhat stretched despite the improvement in daily cases in recent weeks. There is a lag time in observing the correlation between the two but so far it isn't showing up just yet.

