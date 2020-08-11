Germany reports 966 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of active cases in the country approaches 10,000 again

That brings the total active cases to ~9,992 and that is the highest since 22 May. Meanwhile, another 4 deaths are reported and the tally there rises to 9,201 persons.


As of yesterday, RKI estimates the 4-day virus reproduction rate to be 1.09 while the 7-day average is estimated at 1.05. But the high side of the estimated probability has been increasing recently as seen by the chart below:

Germany
Once again, it is just something to take note in case the virus situation prompts further economic restrictions down the road - or enables the current ones to stay in place for longer - as that may dampen prospects of a quicker recovery.

