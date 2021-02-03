Germany reports 9,705 new coronavirus cases, 975 deaths in latest update today

The death count continues to stay on the higher side

Germany
The daily case count continues to show signs of abating, keeping under 10,000 cases for a third straight day - first time since October. However, the death count is still on the higher side as it nears 1,000 deaths once again in the update today.

Total active cases across the country eases slightly to ~206,100 while total deaths increased to 58,956 persons. A look at the latest trend over the past two weeks:

Germany
In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,264 (-58) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,462 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

