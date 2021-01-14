Germany RKI president: We will have the pandemic under control by the end of this year
Comments by Germany RKI president, Lothar Wieler
Well, that's the hope. We'll see on the vaccine rollout though and how effective it will be towards achieving a herd immunity later on in the year before reassessing.
- It is possible that the situation will get worse still thanks to the new virus variant
- German ICU capacity more challenged than ever
- 10 out of 16 German state hospitals are facing bottlenecks due to virus surge
In the meantime, things still don't look too good for Germany as hospitalisations and deaths are continuing to creep higher in recent weeks.