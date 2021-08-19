Germany sees total active COVID-19 cases rise to highest since early June

Germany reports another 8,400 new cases in the past day

Adding to that, is the 7-day incidence rate climbing to 44.2 and that continues to indicate that the spread of infections is growing. Total active cases now is seen at ~61,500 - the highest since 6 June. A look at the trend in daily cases:









So far, it's nothing as ominous as previous waves but complacency is a major risk when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and more so with the delta variant.





The good news for Germany is that vaccinations have been progressing well with roughly 58% of the population now fully vaccinated, although the pace has slowed down in recent weeks i.e. flatlining in vaccine administrations.



