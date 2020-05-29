Germany stresses that dialogue is key to influence China on the Hong Kong issue
Remarks by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas
"I think the past has shown that it is, above all, important to have a dialogue with China in which the EU very cohesively brings both issues and principles to the fore and then we will see where this dialogue leads."
The "we will see" part is a very EU response to most matters, but the remarks above pretty much reaffirms that they are not going to draw a very hard line on this matter or otherwise risk dampening the bloc's relations with China.