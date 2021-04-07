Germany to miss out on up to 878,400 vaccine doses from Moderna this month - report
Business Insider reports on the matter
That will be a major setback to the vaccine rollout, with the report stating that the delivery for between 627,600 and 878,400 vaccine doses from Moderna - scheduled for 26 April to 2 May - has been cancelled.
The reason for the delivery cancellation is still unclear, according to the report.
However, this will surely prove to be dent the pace of the vaccine rollout as states will have to then reschedule vaccine appointments accordingly.
Just bear in mind that the EU is still facing issues with AstraZeneca, so if it were to go down a similar path with Moderna, then hopes of convincing that it will meet its vaccine target by the end of June will slowly fade away.