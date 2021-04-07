Germany to miss out on up to 878,400 vaccine doses from Moderna this month - report

Business Insider reports on the matter





That will be a major setback to the vaccine rollout, with the report stating that the delivery for between 627,600 and 878,400 vaccine doses from Moderna - scheduled for 26 April to 2 May - has been cancelled.





The reason for the delivery cancellation is still unclear, according to the report





However, this will surely prove to be dent the pace of the vaccine rollout as states will have to then reschedule vaccine appointments accordingly.



