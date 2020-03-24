Germany's Altmaier: We will return to austerity policy once coronavirus crisis is over

Comments by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier





We have committed to pay debt back from 2023

Growth phase will only be possible once the coronavirus spread slows

Once the crisis is over, we will return to savings policy

Germany agreed to a €750 billion stimulus package yesterday, with the government turning away from its frugal policy-making to counter the virus fallout.





But Altmaier is quick to clarify that this doesn't mean a big change of heart:





"Once the crisis is over - and we hope this will be the case in several months - we will return to austerity policy and, as soon as possible, to the balanced budget policy."



