Germany's Merkel: We can't offset all economic impact with state intervention
Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel
- Coronavirus vaccine should be made globally
- As autumn is coming, we stand before a tough phase on the coronavirus
- German health system has proven to be extraordinarily robust
Some token remarks by Merkel, but she is just trying to warn the public to take more precaution during this period as virus cases are continuing to pick up across the region.
Her remarks on a delay in the recovery fund yesterday were more concerning though.