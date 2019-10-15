Germany's Roth: It is up to UK to make constructive Brexit proposals

Comments by Germany's European affairs minister, Michael Roth

Not quite sure if a Brexit deal is close

We are extremely flexible but Good Friday agreement remains key

Hopes that the UK understands that position

You get the sense that the EU is hoping for the UK to come up with something credible to back up the hopeful optimism we're seeing. But so far, they're pretty much just like us right now, waiting on Boris Johnson to deliver on those proposals.





Cable is a little off its earlier highs now at 1.2660 as the pound calms down a little following a quick jump higher at the start of the session.



