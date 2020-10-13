Germany's Roth: We want a Brexit deal but are prepared for a no-deal outcome as well

Comments by Germany's minister of state for Europe, Michael Roth





We are at very critical stage in negotiations with the UK

We expect substantial progress from the UK on level playing field, fisheries

Working very hard for a deal that is acceptable for both sides Just some token remarks and more posturing as the EU meets for more Brexit talks before we get to the crucial European Council meeting on 15-16 October this week.

So far, we haven't been hearing much rumours or notable headlines on the Brexit front but expect that to pick up more so towards the latter stages of the week.



