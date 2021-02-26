Germany's Spahn: 4.5% of German population have received a first vaccination dose

Author: Justin Low

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

  • More than 2% have received a second dose
As much as the rollout is encouraging, it could still be better. There were reports yesterday stating that Germany still has over 1 million vaccine doses in storage and have only administered roughly 15% of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hand.

That continues to keep vaccine sentiment in the euro area rather iffy as compared with the likes of the UK and US for the moment.

