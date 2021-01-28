GME crumbles to $153 after brokerages kneecap meme stocks
The squeeze might be over
It's a rush to the exits in shares of GameStop in what could be the end of a legendary market episode.
I hate to see something like this end because of brokerages and regulators, rather than the natural moves in markets.
As I often say though: There's always another trade.
The community at WallStreetBets has doubled this week alone and they'll move onto something else.
Update: In the time it took me to write this, shares are down to $126.