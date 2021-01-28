GME crumbles to $153 after brokerages kneecap meme stocks

The squeeze might be over





It's a rush to the exits in shares of GameStop in what could be the end of a legendary market episode.







I hate to see something like this end because of brokerages and regulators, rather than the natural moves in markets.





As I often say though: There's always another trade.





The community at WallStreetBets has doubled this week alone and they'll move onto something else.









Update: In the time it took me to write this, shares are down to $126.

