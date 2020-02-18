Goldman Sachs analysts expect the coronavirus economic impact to be limited - BTD

A piece from Goldman Sachs (this from prior to Apple's warning earlier

GS quantify the expected impact on US GDP at 0.5% for Q1
  • Which will be clawed back over Q2 and 3
Expect the negative impact globally could be as low as 0.1%
  • impact 2020 S&P 500 eps in 2020 to be limited
  • thus, buy more (of cyclicals & value stocks)
  • Say that unless there is some significant change the impact will be felt on companies most exposed to China



