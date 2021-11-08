Goldman Sachs are optimistic the worst is over for supply chain logjams
Goldman Sachs analysts say they see reasons for optimism regarding the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks
- Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak
- A number of companies have recently indicated optimism
- According to GXO Logistics, 'we're through the worst of it.'
GS are not the only analysts to see improvement ahead:
Also from Friday, comments from ANZ with a glimmer of encouragement on lower shipping rates:
- Further to this, the Baltic Dry is lower again