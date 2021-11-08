Goldman Sachs are optimistic the worst is over for supply chain logjams

Goldman Sachs analysts say they see reasons for optimism regarding the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks

Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak

A number of companies have recently indicated optimism

According to GXO Logistics, 'we're through the worst of it.'

GS are not the only analysts to see improvement ahead:

New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for October +2.1% m/m (prior +1.5%) And from me adding on to ANZ remarks:

Further to this, the Baltic Dry is lower again Also from Friday, comments from ANZ with a glimmer of encouragement on lower shipping rates:








