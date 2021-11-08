Goldman Sachs are optimistic the worst is over for supply chain logjams

Goldman Sachs analysts say they see reasons for optimism regarding the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks

  • Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak
  • A number of companies have recently indicated optimism
  • According to GXO Logistics, 'we're through the worst of it.'
GS are not the only analysts to see improvement ahead:
Also from Friday, comments from ANZ with a glimmer of encouragement on lower shipping rates:And from me adding on to ANZ remarks:
  • Further to this, the Baltic Dry is lower again  


