Goldman Sachs forecast for US GDP growth revised down

Goldman Sachs economists revised down their projection for economic growth in the US, to a contraction of 4.6% this year (from previous projection at -4.2%)

Contraction this quarter

bounce back on track from September

expect the US economy to grow 25% in Q3 (prior forecast of 33% for the qarter)

expect growth of 5.8% next year



Report published over the weekend.





GS citing:

some states imposing fresh restrictions to counter the spread of coronavirus

consumer spending likely to stall this month & next

"A combination of tighter state restrictions and voluntary social distancing is already having a noticeable impact on economic activity"

Last week from GS:

Some of the US administration are getting this through their skulls, VP Pence for example is now advocating mask wearing. Trump has not yet done so but surely its only a matter of time before he stops sacrificing people's livelihoods on the alter of this stupid culture war?











