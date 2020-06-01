Goldman Sachs forecasts a lower yuan (CNY, CNH) - to its lowest since 2008 in the next 3 months
Goldman projections are for USD/yuan to 7.25 (three month horizon)
- prior forecast was to 7.15
Out 6 months sees some recxovery to 7.15
- prior 7.05
12 months 7
- 6.90 previously
GS cite:
- uncertainty over U.S. policy toward China
- disputes cover a range of issues that are unlikely to be resolved soon
- PBOC showing some tolerance for gradual currency depreciation
- "We do not expect recent bilateral tensions to escalate to 2019 levels, with spillovers to markets well beyond" non-Japan Asia
via Bloomberg