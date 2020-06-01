Goldman Sachs forecasts a lower yuan (CNY, CNH) - to its lowest since 2008 in the next 3 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman projections are for USD/yuan to 7.25  (three month horizon) 

  • prior forecast was to 7.15
Out 6 months sees some recxovery to 7.15
  • prior 7.05
12 months 7
  • 6.90 previously
GS cite:
  • uncertainty over U.S. policy toward China
  • disputes cover a range of issues that are unlikely to be resolved soon
  • PBOC showing some tolerance for gradual currency depreciation
  • "We do not expect recent bilateral tensions to escalate to 2019 levels, with spillovers to markets well beyond" non-Japan Asia

via Bloomberg 
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose