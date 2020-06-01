Goldman Sachs forecasts a lower yuan (CNY, CNH) - to its lowest since 2008 in the next 3 months

Goldman projections are for USD/yuan to 7.25 (three month horizon)



prior forecast was to 7.15

Out 6 months sees some recxovery to 7.15

prior 7.05

12 months 7

6.90 previously



GS cite:

uncertainty over U.S. policy toward China

disputes cover a range of issues that are unlikely to be resolved soon

PBOC showing some tolerance for gradual currency depreciation

"We do not expect recent bilateral tensions to escalate to 2019 levels, with spillovers to markets well beyond" non-Japan Asia





via Bloomberg