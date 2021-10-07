Goldman Sachs looking for 600K headline Nonfarm payroll data result

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US NFP data is due Friday 8 October 2021 at 1230 GMT.

Earlier post:
Goldman Sachs on what they expect:
  • estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 600k in September
  • unemployment rate to 5.1%
Citing:
  • we believe the nationwide expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits on September 5 boosted effective labor supply and job growth
  • We are assuming a 200k boost in tomorrow’s numbers and a larger boost in October. 
  • We also believe the reopening of schools contributed to September job growth, by around 150k

