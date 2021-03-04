NFP due 5 March 2021 - Goldman Sachs nonfarm payrolls preview (+225k & 6.3%)

Goldman Sachs are looking for nonfarm payrolls to be up 225k in February while the unemployment rate remains unchanged at 6.3%

Citing:

Falling infection rates and a net easing of business restrictions likely supported job growth in virus-sensitive industries.

Big Data employment signals also indicate a pickup in job growth on net, and the severe winter storms in the South probably struck too late to significantly affect the report.

Seasonal adjustment represents a two-sided source of uncertainty, as the seasonal hurdles have evolved in an increasingly unfavorable direction in recent months.

unemployment rate of 6.3%

reflecting a solid expected rise in household employment offset by a rebound in labor force participation

estimate a 0.1% increase in average hourly earnings (mom sa) due to negative calendar effects.

-------





The data is due at 1330 GMT

NFP headlines consensus expected is +198K, prior +49K

jobless rate expected 6.3%, prior 6.3%







