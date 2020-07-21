Goldman Sachs says if you like fading crowded trades you may be plain out of luck

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs responding to a proposal from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to cut back hedge fund reporting requirements.

Currently, a $100 million equity holding (traded on U.S. exchanges( requires a hedge fund filing a 13F (disclosure) form. 
  • The SEC wants to ramp this up to $3.5 billion 
Goldman says this change would cut the number of funds in its analysis to 59 from 822, and shrink equity assets covered to $815 billion from $1.2 trillion.
  • "The primary drawback of fewer hedge fund filings is lack of clarity around crowding risk," 
  • "Reported hedge fund holdings allow investors to understand crowding risk, and to appropriately hedge portfolios." 

via Bloomberg, more at the link (may be gated)  

Status update for the bears:
Goldman Sachs responding to a proposal from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to cut back hedge fund reporting requirements.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose