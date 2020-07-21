Goldman Sachs says if you like fading crowded trades you may be plain out of luck
Goldman Sachs responding to a proposal from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to cut back hedge fund reporting requirements.
Currently, a $100 million equity holding (traded on U.S. exchanges( requires a hedge fund filing a 13F (disclosure) form.
- The SEC wants to ramp this up to $3.5 billion
Goldman says this change would cut the number of funds in its analysis to 59 from 822, and shrink equity assets covered to $815 billion from $1.2 trillion.
- "The primary drawback of fewer hedge fund filings is lack of clarity around crowding risk,"
- "Reported hedge fund holdings allow investors to understand crowding risk, and to appropriately hedge portfolios."
via Bloomberg, more at the link (may be gated)
