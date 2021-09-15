Goldman Sachs says there are risks of a greater surge for electricity and gas this winter

Goldman Sachs weighs in on the latest surge in energy prices

The firm says that they see risk of power blackouts for industries in Europe and that with a "harsh winter" nearing, there are risks of a greater surge in electricity and gas and that prices need to rise in order to reduce demand.





This is something worth keeping tabs on at the moment and in the weeks ahead, as it quietly could be one of the bigger stories in the market (if not already) this autumn. Adam has been on top of this over the past few weeks:



