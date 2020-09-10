Goldman Sachs says there could be a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the end of October

Goldman Sachs say Pfizer's candidate vaccine could be approved as early as October.

Moderna could be by late November.

Morgan Stanley have timeline forecasts also:

Moderna and Pfizer would both produce trial results by mid-November

GS add that they are right on Pfizer 100 million doses could be delivered as of the end of 2020:

and 1.2 billion doses in 2021

---

Something to bear in mind is there are PLENTY of projections coming from all over the place, hospitals, researchers, all sorts of analysts. GS and MS are only two.















