GOP do not see new $1.7T infrastructure proposal as a significant improvement

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Source says

A GOP source says that the new $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal laid out by Pres. Biden is not a significant improvement. 

No surprise there. 

The GOP want to pay for the plan via a gas tax or other use tax.  The Pres. does not want to tax those making less than $400K (which gas taxes and other use taxes do), but instead pay for the plan via a rise in corporate taxes.  

That is one of the first meaningful differences between the two parties (if you believe that there is "the will" to negotiate).   

