Grim repeat - US intensive care access to be rationed as COVID-19 cases surge
Utah warning that triage procedures wil be implemented again in the US.
Via local press:
- Utah’s hospitals are expected to begin rationing care in a week or two
- Citing the president of the Utah Hospital Association
- Under the criteria patients who are getting worse despite receiving intensive care would be moved out first. In the event that two patients' conditions are equal, the young get priority over the old, since older patients are more likely to die.
This is what happened at the peak (or what seemed to be peak) of the crisis many months ago, not only in the US but Europe (and China for a time) - and its back.
Link to the report for more (hat tip to VIP Black in the comments)
Its almost as if nothing has been learned at all about the virus in the past 10months. Or willfully ignored.
Over the weekend the inner core of the top echelon of the US administration was confirmed as hit again: