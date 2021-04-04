Happy Easter

Markets might be sluggish to start the week

Markets will reopen to start the week at 2000 GMT after a slow day on Friday due to the holiday. Parts of the world are closed or slowed by Easter Monday so that could keep trading light.





Weekend news includes Saudis raising prices for key Asian markets, Suez authorities saying the shipping backlog is cleared, France's government lowering in 2021 GDP forecast to 5% from 6% and a worrisome rise in covid cases, particularly with the P.1 variant, also known as the Brazilian variant.

