Heads up: BOE speakers scheduled for today
The BOE will be due to testify before the Treasury Select Committee on monetary policy later today
Here's the agenda:
1200 GMT - BOE's Haldane speaks in a seminar
Haldane will be making a speech in a flagship seminar on the changing world of work, wellbeing and management. As such, I wouldn't expect much policy remarks, if any at all, to follow from him in this one.
1430 GMT - BOE testifies on monetary policy before parliamentary committee
This will involve BOE governor Bailey and several other policymakers namely Broadbent, Vlieghe, and Haskel. As such, expect there to be policy remarks later on but they should be more in line with what we have heard at the start of the month.