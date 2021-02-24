Heads up: BOE speakers scheduled for today

The BOE will be due to testify before the Treasury Select Committee on monetary policy later today

Here's the agenda:





1200 GMT - BOE's Haldane speaks in a seminar

Haldane will be making a speech in a flagship seminar on the changing world of work, wellbeing and management. As such, I wouldn't expect much policy remarks, if any at all, to follow from him in this one.





1430 GMT - BOE testifies on monetary policy before parliamentary committee