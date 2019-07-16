Heads up: Central bank speakers in the session ahead

BOE governor Mark Carney is also on the agenda in the European morning





0700 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in Paris

Villeroy will be speaking in his capacity as governor of the Bank of France here as he delivers the welcome address of the 'Bretton Woods: 75 years later - Thinking about the next 75' conference, hosted by his own central bank. He is scheduled to speak for about 30 minutes as he delivers the opening remarks to the conference.





1230 GMT - BOE governor Mark Carney speaks in Paris

Carney will be attending the same event above and will participate in a panel discussion for about 1 hour 15 minutes. The discussion will be on 'Promoting global public goods to foster inclusive and sustainable development'. Given the topic, I doubt we'll hear anything substantial from Carney today.







ForexLive

The full agenda for the event above can be found here if you're interested. I will put up a separate post on Fedspeak later on in the day.

Here's the list and the details: