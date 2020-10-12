Heads up: ECB president Lagarde due to speak later today
Lagarde will be participating in a virtual event hosted by the IMF
She will be speaking as part of the IMF's 'Governor Talk' series, where she will be discussing about the post-pandemic landscape and challenges for policymakers in Europe. The event is scheduled for 1100 GMT later today.
ICYMI, ECB chief economist Philip Lane spoke over the weekend and detailed plenty about uncertainty to the outlook and the need for fiscal support. I would expect more of the same from Lagarde as such.