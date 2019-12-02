Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later in the day

Lagarde will be testifying at the European Parliament at 1400 GMT











ForexLive

As such, just be wary of monetary policy remarks by Lagarde later; although I doubt she will deviate from the recent script adopted by the central bank i.e. current stimulus package is justified and there needs to be fiscal help.

She is scheduled to deliver an introductory statement at the ECON hearing of the European Parliament in Brussels. In the past, these hearings tend to involve issues such as the euro area economic outlook and the ECB policy response to said view.