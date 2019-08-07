Heads up: Fed's Evans to speak later in the day

Fedspeak continues with Chicago Fed president Charles Evans









Do be reminded that Evans is a voting member in this year's FOMC so just be wary of any potential remarks he may have ahead of the September meeting.





That said, the key Fed event this month will take place on 23-24 August, being the Jackson Hole Symposium. Not forgetting that the July FOMC meeting minutes will also be release on 21 August so markets will scrutinise that for more clues as well.





In case you missed out on Bullard's remarks yesterday:





Evans will be hosting members of the media for breakfast and an on-the-record conversation on the economy in an event held by his own central bank in Chicago. The event is scheduled forand you can expect there to be questions posed by the audience.