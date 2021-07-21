Heads up for APAC trade - Japan is closed for a holiday Thursday 22 July 2021
Japan is out today for the Marine Day holiday.
FX trade centres:
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Singapore
- Hong Kong
are all open as normal. Tokyo's absence from FX markets will create thinner than usual liquidity conditions but Singapore and Hong Kong markets will be active. SG and HK are still a ways off from opening.
As for times, current times (approx and rounded) in the above list are:
- New Zealand 8.30am
- Sydney/Melbourne (the major FX centres in Australia) 6.30am
- Singapore and Hong Kong its only 4.30am