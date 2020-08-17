Heads up for the potential of supportive tweets from Trump on Monday

Axios report the president has been lobbied on a botanical extract hyped as a cure for COVID-19.

Via the report:

Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to permit an extract from the oleander plant to be marketed as a dietary supplement or, alternatively, approved as a drug to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works.

The experimental botanical extract, oleandrin, was promoted to Trump during an Oval Office meeting in July.





Axios published the piece over the weekend, link here.





Its bizarre but we are all aware of how impressionable Trump is, Drink bleach, hydroxychloroquine … could this be his next promotion? A few tweets from Trump and the S&P could catch a bid. We are all aware of that playing out in the past also.





One thing, at least oleander is much easier to spell than hydroxychloroquine.
















